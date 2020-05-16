Govt will take steps to make India MRO hub: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said steps will be taken to make the country a hub for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of aircraft, announcing measures to boost the country's domestic aviation sector. "Not just civil aircraft but defence aircraft can also benefit from the MRO if we make India a huge hub ... Maintenance cost for all airlines will come down and that again will have a ripple effect on passengers. Travellers can probably pay less after that," she said. 👓 View full article

