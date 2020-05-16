Global  

Govt will take steps to make India MRO hub: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Zee News Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said steps will be taken to make the country a hub for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of aircraft, announcing measures to boost the country's domestic aviation sector. "Not just civil aircraft but defence aircraft can also benefit from the MRO if we make India a huge hub ... Maintenance cost for all airlines will come down and that again will have a ripple effect on passengers. Travellers can probably pay less after that," she said.
