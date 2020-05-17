4 Wall Street experts weigh in on what makes the stock market's rally so fragile
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () · *The stock market's rally from March lows overcame dismal economic reports, corporate profit warnings, and economist caution.*
· *As stock market investors pocket sizable gains, experts warn the uptrend is fragile and facing significant threats.*
· *"Gravity is taking over" as markets begin to assess reopening risks and a...
U.S. stocks clawed back losses for a second day in a row in a volatile session but Friday's gains were not enough to stop the week from the biggest stock market drop since March. Conway G. Gittens has the action.