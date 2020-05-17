Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Delusional' Martin Shkreli denied prison release by judge

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge rejected the request of convicted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli to be let out of prison to research a coronavirus treatment, noting that probation officials viewed that claim as the type of “delusional self-aggrandizing behavior” that led to his conviction.

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto said in a nine-page ruling Saturday that the man known as the “Pharma Bro" failed to demonstrate extraordinary and compelling factors that would require his release under home confinement rules designed to move vulnerable inmates out of institutions during the pandemic.

The low-security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, where the 37-year-old Shkreli is locked up has reported no cases of coronavirus among inmates and staff, and there's no evidence in his medical files to suggest a childhood bout with asthma continues to pose a significant health problem, Matsumoto wrote.

“Disappointed but not unexpected,” Shkreli’s lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said.

Shkreli is serving a seven-year prison sentence for a 2017 conviction for lying to investors about the performance of two hedge funds he ran, withdrawing more money from those funds than he was entitled to get, and defrauding investors in a drug company, Retrophin, by hiding his ownership of some of its stock.

A judge ordered Shkreli to forfeit $7.3 million.

Brafman filed court papers last month asking federal authorities to release him for three months and allow him to live at his fiancé’s New York City apartment so he could do laboratory work “under strict supervision.”

In a research proposal posted online, Shkreli called the pharmaceutical industry’s response to the pandemic “inadequate” and said researchers at every drug company “should be put to work until COVID-19 is no...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Martin Shkreli Requests Prison Leave To Find Cure For COVID-19, Prosecutors Call Him ‘Delusional’ [Video]

Martin Shkreli Requests Prison Leave To Find Cure For COVID-19, Prosecutors Call Him ‘Delusional’

Martin Shkreli reportedly asked for a three-month leave from prison so he could work on finding a coronavirus cure.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:43Published
R. Kelly denied early prison release [Video]

R. Kelly denied early prison release

A New York judge has shot down R. Kelly's bid for an early prison release amid coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'Delusional' Martin Shkreli denied prison release by judge

'Delusional' Martin Shkreli denied prison release by judgeNEW YORK (AP) — A judge rejected the request of convicted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli to be let out of prison to research a coronavirus treatment,...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsmaxTMZ.com

Martin Shkreli: 'Delusional' jailed 'pharma bro' denied early release from prison to find coronavirus cure

Disgraced former pharmaceutical executive claimed he could help find treatment for Covid-19
Independent Also reported by •NewsmaxTMZ.com

Tweets about this