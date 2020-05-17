Work Home Balance: Jernigan Capital's CFO finds silver lining amid COVID-19



Recent related videos from verified sources Mastercard Will Allow Employees To Work From Home Until Vaccine Is Available



A senior executive said Mastercard Inc. will not ask staff to return to their offices until a vaccine is available for COVID-19. According to Reuters, the company is looking at consolidating offices... Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 2 hours ago Actor 'forced out' from home gets back at landlord with hilarious video



A British actor who claims he was “forced out” of his London home by his landlord got his revenge by sharing a hilarious virtual tour of his apartment with prospective tenants.On May 17, Sandy.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:02 Published 11 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources NexTech AR revenue rockets in 1Q results; Virtual Events division well-positioned as more work from home NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR), an emerging augmented reality company with a focus on ecommerce and virtual events, revealed first quarter...

Proactive Investors 6 days ago



Will WFH be the post-pandemic future? With Twitter announcing that their employees can continue to work from home 'forever', many have raised this question if work from home will be the future post...

IndiaTimes 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this