Brent at one-month high, U.S. oil tops $30 as restrictions ease
Monday, 18 May 2020 () Oil prices climbed by more than $1 a barrel on Monday, with benchmark Brent hitting a one-month high and U.S. crude topping $30 supported by optimism about the re-opening of economies and output cuts by major producers.
AT&T has seen broadband and wireless usage surge 29 percent in one month, as remote workers and families stay at homes to abide by restrictions that have been ordered across the country. Maintaining a..