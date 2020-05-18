Global  

One News Page

Brent at one-month high, U.S. oil tops $30 as restrictions ease

Reuters Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Oil prices climbed by more than $1 a barrel on Monday, with benchmark Brent hitting a one-month high and U.S. crude topping $30 supported by optimism about the re-opening of economies and output cuts by major producers.
