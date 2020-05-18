Global  

Mass. reopening will start with places of worship, construction, manufacturing

bizjournals Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
This story first appeared on NBC10 Boston. While many businesses anxiously await details from Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker regarding the state's four-phase reopening plan, we now know it will start with places of worship, construction and manufacturing, according to an email sent to local government officials over the weekend and obtained by NBC10 Boston. The email from the Massachusetts Municipal Association says the Baker administration asked the group to provide the information to municipal…
