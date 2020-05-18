Aftermath Silver completes acquisition of 80% stake in Cachinal silver-gold project after early debenture retirement

Global  

Proactive Investors Monday, 18 May 2020
Aftermath Silver Ltd (CVE:AAG) (OTCQB:FLMZF) has completed the acquisition of an 80% stake in the Cachinal silver-gold project in Chile after a debenture retirement was triggered early.  The company on Friday announced it had reached an agreement to immediately retire the $1,075,000 balance of the $1,575,000 convertible debenture which was issued to Halo Labs Inc in October 2019 in consideration of the acquisition of the 80% interest in the project  To retire the obligations under the debenture, Aftermath Silver said it will issue 4 million common shares to Halo at the conversion price of $0.20. READ: Aftermath Silver outlines first phase exploration plans for Chile projects The junior miner is buying Halo's shares in the Chilean holding company, Minera Cachinal SA, representing 80% ownership of the project. SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) holds the remaining 20% interest. "I'd like to thank Halo Labs for allowing us to trigger retirement of the debenture early,’ said Ralph Rushton, president of Aftermath Silver in a statement. “Given the current precious metals market, the removal of the upcoming cash payment obligations under the debenture will allow Aftermath Silver to direct more of its treasury into the technical programs in Chile, as and when (coronavirus) COVID restrictions are lifted," he added. In other company news, Aftermath Silver said that it has received proceeds of $159,150 to date related to the recent exercise of 1,326,250 warrants at $0.12 each.  The company also noted that completion of the updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on Cachinal continues to be delayed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Chile. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham
