Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesla allowed to restart 'full production' in California after contentious battle with county officials, company execs tell employees (TSLA)

Business Insider Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Tesla allowed to restart 'full production' in California after contentious battle with county officials, company execs tell employees (TSLA)· *Tesla is reopening production at its Fremont, California factory this week, according to a letter obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle.*
· *The facility has been a point of contention between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and local officials, who argued the plant should be temporarily shuttered due to the ongoing coronavirus...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: California To Give Health And Safety Guidelines For TV And Movie Production

California To Give Health And Safety Guidelines For TV And Movie Production 00:32

 California officials are set to roll out coronavirus guidelines for the production of Hollywood movies and TV shows. Governor Gavin Newsom, however, warned that Los Angeles County would likely not be included in the first phase. Movies and television shows shut down production in mid-March due to the...

Related videos from verified sources

Tesla Dropped Lawsuit Against California Once It Was Allowed To Reopen [Video]

Tesla Dropped Lawsuit Against California Once It Was Allowed To Reopen

CEO of Tesla Elon Musk got what he wanted and has his factory in California running again. After being allowed to operate again, Tela dropped their lawsuit against local county officials. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Protests outside of Tesla plant in California [Video]

Protests outside of Tesla plant in California

Tesla isn't coming to Nevada after all. Alameda County in California approved Eon Musk's request to reopen his plant in Fremont. Workers gathered outside the facility to protest the decision. Musk has..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:42Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this