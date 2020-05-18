Global  

Sportscasters honor pioneering TV host Phyllis George

bizjournals Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Journalists and sportscasters are remembering veteran TV host Phyllis George, who helped break barriers for women in sports broadcasting. She died Friday at the age of 70, The New York Times reports. Family members say she died of complications from a rare form of blood cancer diagnosed three decades ago, Variety reports. George won the Miss America pageant in 1971 and moved to TV broadcasting in 1974, first with "Candid Camera" and then with "NFL Today" on CBS. Sean McManus, chairman of CBS…
