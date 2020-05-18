Five Things for Monday, including Covid treatments and a volcanic anniversary
Monday, 18 May 2020 () Good morning. Welcome to a new week. Here are some Monday Five Things. Some things began to feel almost normal this past weekend. Thirty-one of the state's counties began Phase 1 of reopening on Friday, and retail stores statewide were allowed to resume business. The Oregonian reported scenes of residents slowly resuming some of their old activities over the weekend. A new report this morning brings hope of progress toward a vaccine. Drug maker Moderna announced results of tests of the first…