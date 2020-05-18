Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Legal lessons to mind as gyms and other fitness centers reopen

bizjournals Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
Gyms and other fitness facilities across the state began reopening May 18 after spending months closed due to Covid-19. Still, there isn't necessarily consensus on the best path forward as businesses weigh the risks versus the rewards. Planet Fitness opened its nine Austin-area locations May 18, with safety measures such as touch-free check-in, cleaning stations and hand sanitizer spread throughout the facilities, according to KXAN News. Orangetheory plans to reopen its Austin locations on May…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Gyms, fitness centers in Florida to reopen Monday; restaurants, retail can operate at 50% capacity

Gyms, fitness centers in Florida to reopen Monday; restaurants, retail can operate at 50% capacity 01:46

 Gyms and fitness centers throughout the state of Florida can reopen on Monday, and restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity, Gov. Ron DeSantis says.

Recent related videos from verified sources

KS gyms adapt to governor's reopening Phase 1.5 restrictions [Video]

KS gyms adapt to governor's reopening Phase 1.5 restrictions

Monday marked the start of Phase 1.5 in Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's reopening plan, which includes restrictions for fitness centers and health clubs that can open but cannot have in-person group classes.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:05Published
Florida gyms, fitness centers to reopen Monday as state moves into 'full phase one' [Video]

Florida gyms, fitness centers to reopen Monday as state moves into 'full phase one'

Governor Ron DeSantis says gyms and fitness centers in the state can reopen on Monday, May 18.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:56Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AmberOwens18

Amber Deese Owens Legal lessons to mind as gyms and other fitness centers reopen https://t.co/gWTSXpRrgH 4 hours ago