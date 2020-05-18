Global  

Fan-free sports and curbside retail as California loosens coronavirus rules

Reuters Monday, 18 May 2020
Businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area may open for curbside retail and manufacturing, while fan-free professional sports events might be allowed as soon as June, as California continued to loosen coronavirus health restrictions on Monday.
News video: Sports, In-Store Retail, Haircuts Could Be Coming Back Soon In California If Trendlines Hold

Sports, In-Store Retail, Haircuts Could Be Coming Back Soon In California If Trendlines Hold 01:36

 Gov. Gavin Newsom had encouraging news amid the coronavirus crisis on Monday.

