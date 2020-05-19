CytoDyn co-ordinates with Mexican Institutes of Health on leronlimab trial for severe coronavirus patients

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) has announced plans to work with the Mexican National Institutes of Health (NIH) on a trial of leronlimab for severe coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the country. The initial trial is expected to include about 30 patients, the company said. After that, there is potential for the NIH of Mexico to get involved in the group's two larger coronavirus trials. "The NIH of Mexico is committed to help alleviate human suffering and mortality of Mexican citizens," CytoDyn CEO Nader Purhassan said in a statement. "The metropolitan area of the Valley of Mexico has a population of approximately 21.5 million people and the contagious nature of COVID-19 is relentless." READ: CytoDyn unveils further clinical trial plans in bid to fight coronavirus pandemic "We look forward to working with the NIH of Mexico to rapidly commence with the proposed study," Pourhassan added. "We also believe that this study results, along with the ongoing Phase 2 study, could establish a path for quick approval in Mexico for use of leronlimab in COVID-19 patients." The Vancouver, Washington-based company is currently enrolling for a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for 390 patients. The study is randomized with a 2:1 drug to placebo ratio. It is also enrolling a Phase 2 trial of 75 mild-to-moderate coronavirus patients. The company has been granted more than 60 emergency Investigational New Drug (eIND) authorizations by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and said it plans to provide an update on the patient population later this week. "We look forward to evaluating leronlimab as a treatment option for patients of COVID-19," said Gustavo Terán, who leads the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals of Mexico, an organization that coordinates the main institutions of medical care and public research in the country." "We have seen the devastation of this disease on the citizens of Mexico and are looking forward to providing effective treatment options to mitigate the devastation of COVID-19," Terán added.


