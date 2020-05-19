Global  

Pier 1 Imports plans to wind down business, liquidate once stores can reopen

bizjournals Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Pier 1 Imports Inc. has filed a motion seeking bankruptcy court approval to begin a wind-down of its retail operations. The Fort Worth-based retailer plans to sell its inventory and remaining assets, including its intellectual property and e-commerce business, through the court-supervised process. It plans to begin the process as soon as reasonably possible after store locations are able to reopen following government-mandated closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “This decision follows months…
 The final nail is being driven in Pier 1's wicker casket: It's on the verge of completely shutting down three months after it filed for bankruptcy. Katie Johnston reports.

