Pier 1 Imports plans to wind down business, liquidate once stores can reopen

Pier 1 Imports Inc. has filed a motion seeking bankruptcy court approval to begin a wind-down of its retail operations. The Fort Worth-based retailer plans to sell its inventory and remaining assets, including its intellectual property and e-commerce business, through the court-supervised process. It plans to begin the process as soon as reasonably possible after store locations are able to reopen following government-mandated closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "This decision follows months…


