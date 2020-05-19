As EU talks stall, UK outlines tariffs for post-Brexit world Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





The Department for International Trade said the new regime will see tariffs eliminated on 62 billion pounds ($76 billion) of imports. Called the U.K. Global Tariff, it will apply to all countries that the U.K. does not have a trade agreement with.



“Our new Global Tariff will benefit U.K. consumers and households by cutting red tape and reducing the cost of thousands of everyday products,” said International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.



However, tariffs on industries such as agriculture, automotive and fishing are remaining as an attempt to protect them against competition.



The U.K. Global Tariff will replace the European Union’s external tariff on Jan. 1, when the country is formally due to exit a transition period aimed at smoothing its departure from the bloc earlier this year. During this period, which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists will not be extended, the U.K. remains part of the EU’s tariff-free single market and customs union.



Under the new tariff plan, the U.K. will see 60% of trade come in tariff-free, compared with 47% currently.



However, the proportion could increase further if the U.K. strikes a trade deal with the EU or the U.S. Talks between the U.K. and EU have made little progress so far and fears are growing within business circles that there won't be a deal and tariffs will have to be slapped on trade between the two, which would be an additional hefty cost on top of the



While welcoming aspects of the new plan, business lobby groups are worried about how the trade talks with the EU... LONDON (AP) — The British government published Tuesday the outlines of a new post-Brexit tariff regime that could potentially lead to a fall in the price of thousands of products, including Christmas trees, cocoa and fridges.The Department for International Trade said the new regime will see tariffs eliminated on 62 billion pounds ($76 billion) of imports. Called the U.K. Global Tariff, it will apply to all countries that the U.K. does not have a trade agreement with.“Our new Global Tariff will benefit U.K. consumers and households by cutting red tape and reducing the cost of thousands of everyday products,” said International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.However, tariffs on industries such as agriculture, automotive and fishing are remaining as an attempt to protect them against competition.The U.K. Global Tariff will replace the European Union’s external tariff on Jan. 1, when the country is formally due to exit a transition period aimed at smoothing its departure from the bloc earlier this year. During this period, which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists will not be extended, the U.K. remains part of the EU’s tariff-free single market and customs union.Under the new tariff plan, the U.K. will see 60% of trade come in tariff-free, compared with 47% currently.However, the proportion could increase further if the U.K. strikes a trade deal with the EU or the U.S. Talks between the U.K. and EU have made little progress so far and fears are growing within business circles that there won't be a deal and tariffs will have to be slapped on trade between the two, which would be an additional hefty cost on top of the coronavirus pandemic.While welcoming aspects of the new plan, business lobby groups are worried about how the trade talks with the EU... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources As EU talks stall, UK outlines tariffs for post-Brexit world LONDON (AP) — The British government published Tuesday the outlines of a new post-Brexit tariff regime that could potentially lead to a fall in the price of...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



UK sets out post-Brexit tariffs to underpin trade talks The United Kingdom announced a new post-Brexit tariff regime on Tuesday to give it leverage in trade talks, maintaining the European Union's 10% duty on cars but...

Reuters 4 hours ago





Tweets about this