Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs amid air travel slump

Britain's Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and could shut factories to adapt to the much smaller aviation market that will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Francis Maguire reports.
