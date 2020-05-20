Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs amid air travel slump

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
The job losses, equivalent to shedding 17% of its workforce, would help it to make annual cost savings of $1.59 billion.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs amid air travel slump

Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs amid air travel slump 01:18

 Britain's Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and could shut factories to adapt to the much smaller aviation market that will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Francis Maguire reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rolls-Royce CEO outlines plans for 9,000 job losses [Video]

Rolls-Royce CEO outlines plans for 9,000 job losses

Rolls-Royce plans to cut at least 9,000 jobs amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, with UK factories set to be hardest hit. The Derby-based aerospace giant announced a major reorganisation of its..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Airbnb to Slash 25 Percent of Its Workforce [Video]

Airbnb to Slash 25 Percent of Its Workforce

Airbnb to Slash 25 Percent of Its Workforce The home-sharing company confirmed the cuts to CNBC, who report almost 1,900 will lose their jobs. CEO Brian Chesky, via company memo CEO Brian..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Britain's Rolls-Royce to axe 9,000 jobs in air travel slump

Rolls-Royce plans to cut at least 9,000 jobs, or more than a sixth of its workforce, in the latest blows to the UK economy and aviation industry dealt by the...
Reuters Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNewsday

Tweets about this

sanjayranjan

Desi Patriot RT @naomi2009: BBC News - Coronavirus: Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs amid virus crisis https://t.co/SHgYQxiej7 3 minutes ago

graveshamawards

Gravesham Business Awards Coronavirus: Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs amid virus crisis https://t.co/jESY3f1KuL https://t.co/8DFsHHISPm 4 minutes ago

mubarikchowdry

Cllr Mubarik Chowdry Coronavirus: Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs amid virus crisis https://t.co/xVfFcaDwuL 5 minutes ago

IroniesToo

Martin Cole RT @ReutersUK: Rolls-Royce said it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 to adapt to the much smaller aviation mark… 5 minutes ago

Birminghamnews7

Birminghamnewsuk RT @birmingham_live: BREAKING: Rolls Royce cuts 9,000 jobs amid aviation crisis as coronavirus hits industry https://t.co/ClmVmPBfAn 5 minutes ago

aj111jackson

andrew Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs amid aviation slump https://t.co/hjsYRjowZK Sent via @updayUK 5 minutes ago

starknightz

Friend or Foe? RT @breakingavnews: Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs amid air travel slump. https://t.co/TAcFmslPEn https://t.co/GNC1QsFuiV 6 minutes ago

MetroRadioNews

Metro Radio News Rolls-Royce has announced plans to cut 9,000 jobs - almost a fifth of its workforce - as the coronavirus crisis tak… https://t.co/y6eBoLVyVz 6 minutes ago