Lowe's beats sales estimates as lockdowns spur home improvement spending

Reuters Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Lowe's Cos Inc beat quarterly estimates for same-store sales on Wednesday, as coronavirus lockdowns led people to spend more on tools and paint for home remodeling and repairs, sending shares of the home improvement chain up 8%.
