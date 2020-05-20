Global  

Lowe's sales surge as lockdowns spur home improvement spending

Reuters Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Lowe's Cos Inc reported its biggest rise in quarterly same-store sales in at least 15 years on Wednesday, as people spent more on tools and paint for do-it-yourself projects and home repairs during the coronanvirus lockdowns.
