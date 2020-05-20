Lowe's sales surge as lockdowns spur home improvement spending
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Lowe's Cos Inc reported its biggest rise in quarterly same-store sales in at least 15 years on Wednesday, as people spent more on tools and paint for do-it-yourself projects and home repairs during the coronanvirus lockdowns.
U.S. retail sales suffered a second straight month of record declines in April as the novel coronavirus pandemic kept Americans at home. As Fred Katayama reports, it puts the U.S. economy on track for..