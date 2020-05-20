Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Walmart discontinuing Jet.com as e-commerce soars in Q1

bizjournals Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Walmart announced in its quarterly earnings report Tuesday that it will discontinue Jet.com, the e-commerce company it purchased in 2016 for $3 billion in cash and $300 million in stock. The company said in a statement that the acquisition of Jet.com nearly four years ago was “critical to accelerating our omni strategy” but that the separate website was no longer needed due to the “continued strength of the Walmart.com brand.” Walmart’s U.S. e-commerce sales grew 74% in the first quarter,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Walmart sales surge as shoppers stockpile

Walmart sales surge as shoppers stockpile 01:16

 Walmart posted record U.S. online sales as stockpiling drove consumers to its stores and website during the coronavirus pandemic, sending its shares up 3%. Fred Katayama reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Walmart Shutting Down Jet Online Marketplace [Video]

Walmart Shutting Down Jet Online Marketplace

Walmart is shutting down Jet.com on the strength of its own website Walmart.com. The retail giant reported a 74 percent jump in e-commerce sales in the first quarter.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published
Walmart Announced Second Bonus To Employees [Video]

Walmart Announced Second Bonus To Employees

Walmart announced another cash bonus to its hourly workers, happening June 25. Full-time employees will receive $300 and part-time and temporary employees will receive $150. According to Business..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Amazon 'rival' Jet.com is dead because Walmart doesn't need it anymore

Walmart has jettisoned Jet. Well, sort of. The big-box retail giant released its quarterly earnings this week. It was good news for Walmart and bad news for...
Mashable

Walmart To Discontinue Jet.com Citing Strength In Own Brand

Retail giant Walmart Inc. is discontinuing online grocery store Jet.com, which was bought in 2016 for $3.3 billion, citing continued strength of the Walmart.com...
RTTNews Also reported by •engadgetTechCrunch

Tweets about this

BfloBizDonnaCol

Donna Collins Walmart discontinuing https://t.co/dJiheUB4Rj as e-commerce soars in Q1 https://t.co/MuUxAHK7gc 2 minutes ago