Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Hotel booking platform Travala.com has merged with the Binance-backed flight booking portal TravelbyBit to create one of the largest blockchain-based online travel agencies in the world. The merger will enable combined users of both platforms to book from more than 2 million hotels at 90,000 destinations in 230 countries and 600 airlines.