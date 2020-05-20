Global  

Santander's subprime auto loan arm agrees to $550M settlement, including Md.

bizjournals Wednesday, 20 May 2020
Santander Consumer USA Holdings, the subprime auto lending arm of the Spanish banking giant, said Tuesday that it agreed to change its underwriting practices as part of a $550 million settlement with 34 states, including Maryland. Dallas-based Santander Consumer (NYSE: SC), which went public in 2014, is a different subsidiary of Spain’s Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) than Santander Bank, a $145 billion-asset retail and commercial bank headquartered in Boston. The states said Santander Consumer violated…
