Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 22 hours ago Camilla says she is 'delighted' to become president of Bees For Development charity 01:18 The Duchess of Cornwall has become president of the charity Bees For Development on World Bee Day. The organisation promotes beekeeping as a way to combat poverty. Camilla, who is a keen beekeeper, has a series of hives in her garden in Wiltshire.