CPS Energy to isolate key employees if pandemic worsens

bizjournals Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
CPS Energy plans to sequester employees who keep the lights on if Covid-19 become a widespread problem in San Antonio. The isolating plan will include keeping control room and power plant employees form their families and the public should San Antonio reach a critical number of Covid-19 cases. The exact number of cases needed to trigger its sequestration plan was not publicly known Wednesday. Company spokespeople didn't immediately answer questions on plan specifics. Don Stanton, senior director…
