Houston astronauts will make first space launch from U.S. soil since 2011

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

HOUSTON — Two Houston astronauts are headed to Florida to embark on the first rocket launch from American soil since 2011. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley left Johnson Space Center today on a flight to Kennedy Space Center to prepare for next week's launch. The two astronauts will fly to the International Space Station on May 27 on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft powered by a Falcon 9 rocket.


