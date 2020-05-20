Global  

Houston astronauts will make first space launch from U.S. soil since 2011

bizjournals Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story. HOUSTON — Two Houston astronauts are headed to Florida to embark on the first rocket launch from American soil since 2011. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley left Johnson Space Center today on a flight to Kennedy Space Center to prepare for next week’s launch. The two astronauts will fly to the International Space Station on May 27 on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft powered by a Falcon 9 rocket. The…
Video credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Watch How Astronauts Eat Pudding in Space

Watch How Astronauts Eat Pudding in Space 00:44

 Some space food actually looks kinda good. Check out this leaning tower of pudding former NASA astronaut Jack Fischer created aboard the International Space Station.

