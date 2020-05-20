Houston astronauts will make first space launch from U.S. soil since 2011
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story. HOUSTON — Two Houston astronauts are headed to Florida to embark on the first rocket launch from American soil since 2011. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley left Johnson Space Center today on a flight to Kennedy Space Center to prepare for next week’s launch. The two astronauts will fly to the International Space Station on May 27 on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft powered by a Falcon 9 rocket. The…
SpaceX, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private rocket company, was forced by foul weather to scrub a planned launch on Wednesday of two Americans into orbit from Florida, a mission that would be..
