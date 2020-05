Watch live: Man with no hands builds PC Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Self-styled 'man with no hands' Humphrey Hanley is working with Intel to self build a state of the art Intel computer. His motto is 'no hand no excuses' and he will streaming the PC building live on Twitch today from 1pm to 5pm... Self-styled 'man with no hands' Humphrey Hanley is working with Intel to self build a state of the art Intel computer. His motto is 'no hand no excuses' and he will streaming the PC building live on Twitch today from 1pm to 5pm... 👓 View full article

