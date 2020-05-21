Historic S.F. gay bar will close, victim of Covid-19 shutdown

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Stud, one of San Francisco's best-known and most historic gay bars, is close its location permanently. The 18-member collective that owns the bar announced its closure Wednesday night. Like other bars, the Stud at 399 Ninth St. in SoMa, has been shuttered since the city's March 16 shelter-in-place order. "The Stud is the country's only cooperatively owned LGBT venue and has been in operation for 55 years," said the owners in a press advisory. "Because of a lack of revenue due to the Covid-19…


