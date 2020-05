You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources EasyJet grounds all flights due to coronavirus



EasyJet has grounded its entire fleet of aircraft due to the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said in a statement on Monday (March 30). File footage filmed between June 2017 and May 2018. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 06:30 Published on March 30, 2020

Tweets about this Oliver McGovern RT @SimonCalder: easyJet restart: Flights far less frequent and more expensive than usual. Edinburgh-London Gatwick £93 – about twice the u… 40 seconds ago Fresh Aviation @easyJet announces restart of flying of some domestic routes from 15th June 2020 with new measures. The initial fl… https://t.co/M2ZmIYsWVS 44 seconds ago #GossipCodeNaija🇳🇬🇳🇬 RT @business: EasyJet will resume flights from 22 European airports on June 15, becoming one of the first airlines in the region to begin b… 3 minutes ago Hoshi Akinobu RT @LBCNews: EasyJet has said it will restart some flights from the 15th of June, but passengers and cabin crew will all have to wear masks… 6 minutes ago Bloomberg EasyJet will resume flights from 22 European airports on June 15, becoming one of the first airlines in the region… https://t.co/PkBjxUQpyk 6 minutes ago Independent Lifestyle easyJet to restart flying on 15 June https://t.co/3ZpMRGTmJb 7 minutes ago uksk05 RT @ReutersBiz: EasyJet to restart flights in June with compulsory masks https://t.co/vyHKdIyHoz https://t.co/OZFeHScGFU 7 minutes ago LiverpoolTweeta RT @CapitalLivNews: #EasyJet will resume flights from a number of UK airports, including #Liverpool from June 15 - the airline will restart… 8 minutes ago