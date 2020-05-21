You Might Like

Tweets about this Jerry Chen RT @Anandans76: Kerala govt informed High Court on Thursday that the database covering COVID-19 patients and those under the disease survei… 20 minutes ago S Anandan Kerala govt informed High Court on Thursday that the database covering COVID-19 patients and those under the diseas… https://t.co/DQnWlL9Xpt 25 minutes ago Manasa Rao When constructive opposition, constitutional courts and an efficient government do what they're supposed to: https://t.co/lcxyu34rwG 26 minutes ago KN Ramesh RT @dhanyarajendran: COVID-19 database transferred from Sprinklr to state’s cloud: Kerala tells HC. @manasarao with the details. https://t… 31 minutes ago Dhanya Rajendran COVID-19 database transferred from Sprinklr to state’s cloud: Kerala tells HC. @manasarao with the details. https://t.co/bvYhUTVafe 39 minutes ago Vishal Sharan RT @the_hindu: In an affidavit filed in a case challenging the collection and use of data by the US-based firm Sprinklr, the #Kerala govern… 3 hours ago Murali RT @THKerala: In an affidavit filed in a case challenging the collection and use of data by the US-based firm Sprinklr, the #Kerala governm… 3 hours ago shameena COVID-19 database transferred to State-owned cloud space, Kerala govt tells HC - The Hindu https://t.co/8gifCtIaQe 3 hours ago