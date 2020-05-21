India needs to bring economic reforms to grab the golden opportunity provided by coronavirus crisis: Alice Wells

Rathna_TNIE RT @NewIndianXpress: Alice Wells, a senior US diplomat, has questioned India's ability to crack a trade deal while underlining that it need… 3 hours ago Sanoj Kumar Reason behind - Firstly 34 years of despotic #Communist rule after that 8 years of #TMC dictatorship government has… https://t.co/uFg1w3bsWZ 6 hours ago The New Indian Express Alice Wells, a senior US diplomat, has questioned India's ability to crack a trade deal while underlining that it n… https://t.co/oDwgrvLHYR 6 hours ago News18.com Underlining that India has not been able to crack trade deals, a senior US diplomat on Wednesday said it needs to b… https://t.co/TKLGRiDX5F 6 hours ago moneycontrol ▶️ Optimum utilisation of air space needs to be done, which will bring a total benefit of about Rs 1000 crores per… https://t.co/WClPbclpcU 5 days ago Aditya agarwal @Ole_way20 @indianmuslimz @ANI BJP is the party of liars they all are liars. And piyush goyal is biggest of them. t… https://t.co/gIvhUOlHEB 5 days ago