Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

During Covid-19, a new priority emerges among some St. Louis homebuyers: a home office

bizjournals Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
A recent nationwide survey of brokers from the National Association of Realtors shows 13% of buyers have changed at least one home feature important to them due to COVID-19. The most prevalent feature to take on new importance: a home office.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Stuck Working At Home? Why Not Work In Your Own Backyard?

Stuck Working At Home? Why Not Work In Your Own Backyard? 00:39

 For those lucky enough to be working at home, some are even luckier because they can do it outside. According to Gizmodo, it's entirely possible to set up a home office right in your backyard. First, the most important thing is to get a wifi extender so you can stay connected. Second, make sure you...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UCSD ER nurse coming home after spending 6 weeks in New York [Video]

UCSD ER nurse coming home after spending 6 weeks in New York

UCSD ER nurse coming home after spending 6 weeks in New York.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:49Published
Most Americans working from home can't remember the last time they wore real pants [Video]

Most Americans working from home can't remember the last time they wore real pants

Two in three Americans said they flat-out don't remember the last time they wore real pants, according to new research.In a survey of 2,000 American respondents who currently work from home, four in..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

When will workers feel comfortable about returning to the office?

While companies plan and prepare for employees who’ve been working from home to come back to the office, employees are reluctant to return. A new Citrix poll...
bizjournals

Remote working doesn't help productivity

Although home workers have spent more hours in front of their computers than before the pandemic, the extra hours haven't translated into increased productivity...
betanews Also reported by •bizjournalsThe Merkle

Tweets about this