During Covid-19, a new priority emerges among some St. Louis homebuyers: a home office
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () A recent nationwide survey of brokers from the National Association of Realtors shows 13% of buyers have changed at least one home feature important to them due to COVID-19. The most prevalent feature to take on new importance: a home office.
For those lucky enough to be working at home, some are even luckier because they can do it outside. According to Gizmodo, it's entirely possible to set up a home office right in your backyard. First, the most important thing is to get a wifi extender so you can stay connected. Second, make sure you...
Although home workers have spent more hours in front of their computers than before the pandemic, the extra hours haven't translated into increased productivity... betanews Also reported by •bizjournals •The Merkle