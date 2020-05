Recent related videos from verified sources Colleges, universities plan for students to return in the fall



COVID-19 forced college students across the country to finish their semesters online. As we rebound from the pandemic, administrators are now looking into ways to have students back on campus. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:03 Published 1 week ago Patriots’ McCourty Twins Secure Chromebooks For Local Students Forced To Learn Remotely



Mother knows best and her two Super Bowl-winning sons are reaching out to help some tri-state area students dealing with the coronavirus; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:19 Published 1 week ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Robin Smith Columbus-area colleges' pitch to uncertain students: Choose local https://t.co/lFyIwY6Su1 18 minutes ago Columbus Biz First Seven Columbus-area colleges are banding together to encourage local students to pick local education options amid… https://t.co/vshP04Nphi 54 minutes ago