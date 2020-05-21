UAE banks risk rise in bad loans after virus 'triple whammy'- S&P
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () United Arab Emirates banks are at risk from a spike in bad loans over the next one to two years as the oil-producing economy is hit by a "triple whammy" of a slump in oil prices, lower economic activity and low interest rates, S&P said .
