US weekly jobless claims hit 2.4 million, bringing the 9-week total to nearly 39 million
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () · US jobless claims for the week ending May 16 totaled 2.4 million, the Labor Department said Thursday. That matched the median economist estimate of 2.4 million claims.
· That raises the nine-week total to nearly 39 million.
· It's the seventh week in a row in which claims have declined but remained historically...
Millions more Americans likely filed for unemployment benefits last week as backlogs continue to be cleared and disruptions from the novel coronavirus unleash a... Reuters Also reported by •HousingWire
