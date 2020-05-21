Global  

US weekly jobless claims hit 2.4 million, bringing the 9-week total to nearly 39 million

Business Insider Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
US weekly jobless claims hit 2.4 million, bringing the 9-week total to nearly 39 million· US jobless claims for the week ending May 16 totaled 2.4 million, the Labor Department said Thursday. That matched the median economist estimate of 2.4 million claims. 
· That raises the nine-week total to nearly 39 million.
· It's the seventh week in a row in which claims have declined but remained historically...
