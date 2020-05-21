US weekly jobless claims hit 2.4 million, bringing the 9-week total to nearly 39 million

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· US jobless claims for the week ending May 16 totaled 2.4 million, the Labor Department said Thursday. That matched the median economist estimate of 2.4 million claims.

· That raises the nine-week total to nearly 39 million.

