8 things you need to know this morning

Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Good morning Baltimore! Today will be cooler and somewhat cloudy with temperatures in the mid-60s. It's nearly Friday, and a long weekend at that with Memorial Day on Monday. Cheers to whatever fun plans your making instead of heading to the beach or grilling out with friends. Now, let's get to the news. Maryland's spending board approved $120 million in spending cuts yesterday. Most of the cuts were for unused money in the budget year that ends June 30, but one major reduction was the state's…