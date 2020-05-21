Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Negative interest rates: what are they for and what would they mean for you?

Independent Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
A tax on savings? A rebate on mortgages? What would negative rate mean for the finances of ordinary people if it actually happened?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Semantics & Suitability Bring Brands Back To News: CNN’s Cook [Video]

Semantics & Suitability Bring Brands Back To News: CNN’s Cook

Slowly but surely, publishers, broadcasters, agencies and industry bodies may be changing the minds of advertisers who, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, pulled spending from news. Back in March,..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:34Published
Why Negative Interest Rates May Be 'Problematic' in U.S. [Video]

Why Negative Interest Rates May Be 'Problematic' in U.S.

Let's talk about the economic stimulus package and the possibility of negative interest rates in the U.S.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 03:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Amid rising talk of negative rates, policies in Japan, Europe get subtle tweaks

After years of applying plenty of stick to commercial lenders unhappy with negative interest rate policies, central bankers in the euro zone and Japan are...
Reuters

In 8th straight cut, RBI slashes key rate 40 basis pts to new all-time low

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday unexpectedly cut key interest rates by 40 basis points, citing negative GDP growth in the current fiscal amidst a "double...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

ChrisRi80029765

Chris Rickard #SavetheUSPS RT @New_Narrative: Here's what negative interest rates would mean for your wallet. https://t.co/Vx3tsrW2Be 2 hours ago

BThomps54464888

B. Thompson Negative interest rates would make borrowing money cheap and saving money expensive, the reverse of what we have no… https://t.co/OtGzhPiYZS 3 hours ago

HIGH_Dr0

Adrian RT @CNBC: Here's what negative interest rates would mean for your wallet. https://t.co/xdEuGAZmMu 3 hours ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Here's what negative interest rates would mean for your wallet. https://t.co/Vx3tsrW2Be 4 hours ago

stevecannon63

🏠Steve Cannon 🏚 Negative interest rates would make borrowing money cheap ... https://t.co/tCPnv0v7E8 5 hours ago

CNBC

CNBC Here's what negative interest rates would mean for your wallet. https://t.co/xdEuGAZmMu 5 hours ago

jeremy75713460

Jeremy @scientificecon What if negative interest rates were imposed on the overall money supply instead of reserves. So, s… https://t.co/nli74kcd0J 8 hours ago

changemyrate

changemyrate What Negative Interest Rates Would Mean For Your Wallet: Read our helpful guide The SCOOP! Blog… https://t.co/3ZzFEu44bj 9 hours ago