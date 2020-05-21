Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Victoria's Secret to close 250 stores as L Brands starts its big breakup

bizjournals Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Victoria's Secret will close 250 stores this year as L Brands Inc. prepares to break up its two capstone brands. The retailer's closures will take place over the course of the year across its North American footprint. It plans a "meaningful number" of store closures in 2021 and likely beyond as well, interim Victoria's Secret CEO Stuart Burgdoerfer said in a call with analysts Thursday. "What we are intensely focused on right now is strengthening the foundation of that business and even addressing…
News video: As Sales Sag And Droop, Victoria's Secret To Close 250 Stores

As Sales Sag And Droop, Victoria's Secret To Close 250 Stores 00:34

 Victoria's Secret's parent company L Brands is permanently shuttering 250 stores in the US and Canada in 2020. According to Business Insider, L Brands reported first-quarter earnings for 2020 after the market close on Wednesday. Of 849 Victoria's Secrets stores in North America, most have remained...

Now we all realize it's a crazy world where anything could suddenly up-end business fundamentally - but at least we can plan for the next major enforced change. Preparedness and resilience for..

Victoria’s Secret model Alexina Grahama has implored her fellow Brits to take coronavirus restrictions "seriously" and "stay home" after detailing her scary struggle with COVID-19.

Temporary store closures during the pandemic hammered non-essential retailers, including Kohl's, T.J. Maxx and Victoria's Secret. Shoppers also dramatically cut...
