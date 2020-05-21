Global COVID Cases Top 5 Million

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Thursday, after the World Health Organization reported the most number of cases recorded in a 24-hour period during the pandemic, the global cases crossed the 5 million mark. As more European countries and the United States started easing lockdowns, a total of 5,011,467 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide. Global death toll reached 328,368 as per data from the Johns Hopkins Un 👓 View full article

