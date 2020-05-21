Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ohio cancels state fair to prevent the spread of coronavirus

bizjournals Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Ohioans will have to wait until 2021 for butter cows, deep-fried everything and larger-than-life swine: the Ohio State Fair is canceled this year. The Ohio Expositions Commission announced Thursday that it would cancel the fair, originally scheduled for July 29 through Aug. 9 in Columbus. “Members of the commission expressed concern for public health, as well as the financial feasibility of hosting a fair that would adhere to social distancing protocols and its impact on the long-term viability…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Jim Harbaugh's goals remain the same - Michigan must beat Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh's goals remain the same - Michigan must beat Ohio State 00:45

 Jim Harbaugh's goals remain the same - Michigan must beat Ohio State. Harbaugh talked with Mike Tirico on 'Lunch Talk Live.' Brad Galli has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Mike DeWine vows action if establishments don’t restrain crowds [Video]

Gov. Mike DeWine vows action if establishments don’t restrain crowds

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said officials will do “whatever we have to do” to enforce social distancing and other protective measures if bars and restaurants fail to restrain crowds as the state eases..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:00Published
john Kosich's Democracy 2020 with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine May 17, 2020 [Video]

john Kosich's Democracy 2020 with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine May 17, 2020

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joins John Kosich to talk about the reopening of the state, the coronavirus fight and what he would do if he was commissioner of baseball.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 06:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

101-year-old woman still works as a greeter at Texas State Fair

Not many things have been around for more than 100 years, but the Texas State Fair and a woman named Rose Landin have. She's a 101-year-old fair employee who...
CBS News

Protesters, state Democrats call for gun control in Ohio after Dayton shooting

Protesters and state Democrats in Ohio are calling for stricter gun control laws following a deadly shooting in Dayton. This comes as Gov. Mike DeWine says he's...
CBS News


Tweets about this

laurenelaine24

Lauren Flaherty Harrison RT @PaulYeager: Ohio cancels their state fair. Was scheduled for late July/early August. 2 minutes ago

KedronBardwell

Kedron Bardwell RT @PaulYeager: Ohio cancels their state fair. Was scheduled for late July/early August. https://t.co/D98YnhD1II 17 minutes ago

columbusbiz1st

Columbus Biz First Ohioans will have to wait until 2021 for butter cows, deep-fried everything and larger-than-life swine. https://t.co/aKrXyUWF6R 18 minutes ago

RebeccaMiller20

Rebecca Miller RT @farmanddairy: The 2020 Ohio State Fair has canceled, due to public health and financial concerns in the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.c… 21 minutes ago

PaulYeager

Paul Yeager Ohio cancels their state fair. Was scheduled for late July/early August. https://t.co/D98YnhD1II 24 minutes ago

MollyMiossi

Molly Miossi RT @LucyMayCincy: 2020 Ohio State Fair canceled https://t.co/Dmk7TodQmO 33 minutes ago

farmanddairy

farmanddairy The 2020 Ohio State Fair has canceled, due to public health and financial concerns in the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/veNSk1RyYT 43 minutes ago

LucyMayCincy

Lucy May 2020 Ohio State Fair canceled https://t.co/Dmk7TodQmO 52 minutes ago