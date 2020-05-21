Ohio cancels state fair to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ohioans will have to wait until 2021 for butter cows, deep-fried everything and larger-than-life swine: the Ohio State Fair is canceled this year. The Ohio Expositions Commission announced Thursday that it would cancel the fair, originally scheduled for July 29 through Aug. 9 in Columbus. “Members of the commission expressed concern for public health, as well as the financial feasibility of hosting a fair that would adhere to social distancing protocols and its impact on the long-term viability… 👓 View full article

