Republic Services names replacement for retiring CFO

Republic Services Inc. will have a new chief financial officer starting in June after the current CFO announced his retirement from the company next year. Brian DelGhiaccio, the current executive vice president and chief transformation officer, will take over the job being vacated by Charles Serianni, who announced his resignation after 23 years with the Phoenix-based recycling and waste management company. Serianni will remain with Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) until June 1, 2021, serving as…


