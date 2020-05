miCasita® Toronto China boosts spending but no big steps for virus-hit economy https://t.co/n9hhxyIhcG 2 hours ago KABB FOX 29 China promises stimulus spending, sets no growth target https://t.co/hbFNLPNrjR 3 hours ago Raiyan RT @the_hindu: China’s top economic official on Friday promised higher spending to revive its coronavirus-battered economy and curb surging… 3 hours ago The Hindu China’s top economic official on Friday promised higher spending to revive its coronavirus-battered economy and cur… https://t.co/zZbBqXi1l5 3 hours ago Harshavardhan RT @the_hindu: #China’s top economic official on Friday promised higher spending to revive its coronavirus-battered economy and curb surgin… 4 hours ago The Hindu #China’s top economic official on Friday promised higher spending to revive its coronavirus-battered economy and cu… https://t.co/wC5bLDHkvg 4 hours ago Ronald Kemp China boosts spending but no big steps for virus-hit economy https://t.co/jdcYZICysA 5 hours ago Top U.S. & World News🗽 China Promises Funds to Help Economy, Sets No Growth Target China’s top economic official has promised higher spend… https://t.co/OiOTtFw7CN 5 hours ago