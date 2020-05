Recent related videos from verified sources Facebook to buy 10% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio in $5.7 billion deal



Facebook Inc will pick up about 10% of Jio Platforms, billionaire Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries Ltd’s digital technology arm, for $5.7 billion, both the companies have said. The US social.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:01 Published on April 23, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources KKR to invest $1.5 billion in India’s Reliance Jio Platforms Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Platforms has agreed to sell 2.32% stake to U.S. equity firm KKR in what is the fifth major investment the top Indian telecom...

TechCrunch 3 hours ago



KKR to invest $1.5 billion in Reliance Industries' digital unit, biggest deal in Asia India's Reliance Industries said KKR will invest $1.5 billion in Jio Platforms, marking the fifth fundraising deal in a month by its digital unit and bringing...

Reuters India 2 hours ago



