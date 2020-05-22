Animoca Brands launches MasterChef mobile game in partnership with Endemol Shine North America

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd and Endemol Shine North America, producers of the culinary competition series MasterChef, have launched a new mobile game based on the highly popular television series. The game titled MasterChef: Dream Plate will be available on the Apple App Store and Google Play with around 500,000 pre-orders and pre-registrations. MasterChef: Dream Plate allows players to play as a MasterChef TV show contestant who cooks and presents dishes in competition with other contestants,using challenging ingredients and recipes. Judged by fellow players The dishes are judged by fellow players in real-time, in a one-of-its-kind interactive gaming experience that is new to the franchise. This game also features two signature show challenges - Mystery Box and Pressure Test. In the Mystery Box challenge, players will plate a secret ingredient, which is revealed only after entering the challenge. In the dreaded Pressure Test challenge, players must finish plating their masterpieces while racing against the clock. Word-class storytelling Endemol Shine North America is part of Endemol Shine Group, the global content creator, producer and distributor with a diverse portfolio of companies that are behind some of the most prominent hit television formats and series in the world. The company delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the US and across the globe and are behind hit series such as Big Brother, LEGO Masters, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and The Biggest Loser. 👓 View full article

