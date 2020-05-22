Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Business •
Markets
Money
Cryptocurrencies
Real Estate
Legal
Corporate News
One News Page
>
Business News
>
CommerzVentures leads £15m round in pay-as-you-drive insurance startup By Miles
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
CommerzVentures leads £15m round in pay-as-you-drive insurance startup By Miles
Friday, 22 May 2020 (
2 days ago
)
By Miles, a UK-based pay-by-mile car insurance provider, has raised £15 million in Series B funding...
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Hong Kong
Coronavirus disease 2019
Oklahoma
Afghanistan
National Basketball Association
Islamism
Florida
Taliban
Donald Trump
Eid al-Fitr
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Memorial Day
Sessions
Bundesliga
Anil Ambani
Karachi Plane Crash
Revenge
WORTH WATCHING
Hong Kong braces for protests over new China security law
Texas And Florida Gyms Reopen
Biden sorry for remark about black voters
Kenya lockdown measures taking toll on Eid festivities