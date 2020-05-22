Global stocks dive after China sets up a fresh showdown with Trump and shocks investors by announcing a new Hong Kong security law
Friday, 22 May 2020 () · Global stocks dropped Friday after China imposed new rules that seek to extend its powers over Hong Kong and allow it to crack down on dissent in the semi-autonomous region, setting Beijing up for a showdown with the US.
· Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed more than 5% on the day, while European stocks also dropped, and US...
More than a dozen pan-democrat lawmakers and other activists assembled at a police station to march to the nearby Chinese Liaison Office, chanting "Hong Kong is becoming Xinjiang". Lee Cheuk-Yan of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China said "one country, two...
China has announced new national security legislation for Hong Kong that could threaten the city's traditional freedoms. Scuffles broke out in the Hong Kong Legislative Council on Friday as opposition..
Global shares tumbled on Friday as Hong Kong's political unrest returned as a flashpoint in fast-deteriorating U.S.-China relations, following Beijing's moves to... Reuters Also reported by •Japan Today •SBS •Business Insider •Reuters India
China is set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong after last year's often violent pro-democracy unrest that plunged the city into its deepest... Reuters Also reported by •SBS •USATODAY.com
