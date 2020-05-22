Global  

Global stocks dive after China sets up a fresh showdown with Trump and shocks investors by announcing a new Hong Kong security law

Business Insider Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Global stocks dive after China sets up a fresh showdown with Trump and shocks investors by announcing a new Hong Kong security law· Global stocks dropped Friday after China imposed new rules that seek to extend its powers over Hong Kong and allow it to crack down on dissent in the semi-autonomous region, setting Beijing up for a showdown with the US.
· Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed more than 5% on the day, while European stocks also dropped, and US...
