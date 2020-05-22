Minneapolis mayor orders masks inside stores, public buildings
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Minneapolis will begin requiring people in indoor public spaces — including stores, schools and restaurants —to wear masks to help slow the spread of Covid-19 starting next week Mayor Jacob Frey made the announcement as he signed an emergency regulation on Thursday. "With more commercial activity set to resume, it’s important that we right-size our approach to public health regulations," he said. "Wearing a cloth mask is not a substitute for the measures like safe physical distancing that…
