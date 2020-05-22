More steps to come to deal with Covid crisis: Thakur
Friday, 22 May 2020 () The government has only taken a pause and more measures will be announced in the days to come to help sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak and also to make India ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat', Minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur said. "The announcements have taken a pause and the action will continue," the minister said when asked whether the government was expected to come out with more measures to deal with the crisis.