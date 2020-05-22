Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More steps to come to deal with Covid crisis: Thakur

IndiaTimes Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
The government has only taken a pause and more measures will be announced in the days to come to help sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak and also to make India ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat', Minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur said. "The announcements have taken a pause and the action will continue," the minister said when asked whether the government was expected to come out with more measures to deal with the crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Brexit: 'No more concessions from the EU to UK'

Brexit: 'No more concessions from the EU to UK' 01:42

 The French finance minister Bruno Le Maire says the Covid-19 crisis is creating more EU solidarity.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands of flamingos gather on Navi Mumbai lake as lockdown clears the waters [Video]

Thousands of flamingos gather on Navi Mumbai lake as lockdown clears the waters

This is the spectacular moment thousands of flamingos gather on a lake in Mumbai that has become cleaner during the coronavirus lockdown. Footage from an apartment in the Seawoods Complex in Nerul..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:45Published
Why Demand for Addressable TV Far Outpaces Supply: #BeetU, Session 6 [Video]

Why Demand for Addressable TV Far Outpaces Supply: #BeetU, Session 6

Tune in here Wednesdays at 1pm ET The accompanying video unpacks why buyers are hungry for addressable, why supply is so constrained and the potential risks for sellers of over-indexing on this one..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 34:33Published

Tweets about this