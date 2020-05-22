Global  

Joe Biden promises he won't raise taxes for people earning under $400,000 if elected

Business Insider Friday, 22 May 2020
Joe Biden promises he won't raise taxes for people earning under $400,000 if elected· Former Vice President Biden said he wouldn't raise taxes on households earning less than $400,000 a year.
· "Nobody making under $400,000 would have their taxes raised. Period, bingo," Biden said in an interview on CNBC.
· Biden is seeking implement new taxes on wealthy individuals and corporations, including a rollback of...
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Joe Biden Blasts Amazon About Not Paying Taxes

Joe Biden Blasts Amazon About Not Paying Taxes 00:36

 According to Business Insider, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden criticized Amazon on Friday. He said that the huge online retailer "should start paying their taxes." Biden said, "I don't give a damn how big they are..." In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box,"...

