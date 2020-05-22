Joe Biden promises he won't raise taxes for people earning under $400,000 if elected
Friday, 22 May 2020 () · Former Vice President Biden said he wouldn't raise taxes on households earning less than $400,000 a year.
· "Nobody making under $400,000 would have their taxes raised. Period, bingo," Biden said in an interview on CNBC.
· Biden is seeking implement new taxes on wealthy individuals and corporations, including a rollback of...
According to Business Insider, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden criticized Amazon on Friday. He said that the huge online retailer "should start paying their taxes." Biden said, "I don't give a damn how big they are..." In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box,"...
· Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden criticized Amazon on Friday, saying the company "should start paying their taxes."
