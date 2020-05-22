Joe Biden promises he won't raise taxes for people earning under $400,000 if elected

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

· Former Vice President Biden said he wouldn't raise taxes on households earning less than $400,000 a year.

· "Nobody making under $400,000 would have their taxes raised. Period, bingo," Biden said in an interview on CNBC.

