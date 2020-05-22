|
Sinovac says it has started mid-stage human trials of COVID-19 vaccine
|
|
Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Sinovac Biotech Ltd said on Friday it had started mid-stage human trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in China earlier this month.
|
