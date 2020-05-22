Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Business •
Markets
Money
Cryptocurrencies
Real Estate
Legal
Corporate News
One News Page
>
Business News
>
Bommai defends FIR filed against Sonia Gandhi over tweet
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Bommai defends FIR filed against Sonia Gandhi over tweet
Friday, 22 May 2020 (
48 minutes ago
)
Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday defended the FIR filed by the Sagar police against Congress national leader Sonia Gandhi over the party’s tw
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
1 day ago
FIR against Sonia Gandhi exposes BJP on PMCares fund
01:20
FIR against Sonia Gandhi exposes BJP on PMCares fund
Recent related videos from verified sources
News Story Sonia Gandhi Fir
News Story Sonia Gandhi Fir
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:34
Published
1 day ago
Recent related news from verified sources
FIR against Sonia Gandhi over tweet
Sagar police have filed a FIR against Congress president Sonia Gandhi over some tweets posted on the official Twitter handle of the party criticising
Hindu
1 day ago
CM urged to withdraw FIR against Sonia Gandhi
The State Congress has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to withdraw a FIR registered against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi by Sagar Pol
Hindu
1 day ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Hong Kong
Karachi
Pakistan
Beijing
Coronavirus disease 2019
Pakistan International Airlines
Donald Trump
Airbus
Priti Patel
Mike Pompeo
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Memorial Day
Jerry Sloan
Joe Biden
International Airlines
Ahmaud Arbery
WORTH WATCHING
Hong Kong could host mainland intelligence bases
Rescue work underway after deadly Karachi plane crash
Pakistan plane crash - locator map
China National People's Congress focuses on economic recovery