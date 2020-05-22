Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bommai defends FIR filed against Sonia Gandhi over tweet

Hindu Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday defended the FIR filed by the Sagar police against Congress national leader Sonia Gandhi over the party’s tw
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: FIR against Sonia Gandhi exposes BJP on PMCares fund

FIR against Sonia Gandhi exposes BJP on PMCares fund 01:20

 FIR against Sonia Gandhi exposes BJP on PMCares fund

Recent related videos from verified sources

News Story Sonia Gandhi Fir [Video]

News Story Sonia Gandhi Fir

News Story Sonia Gandhi Fir

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

FIR against Sonia Gandhi over tweet

Sagar police have filed a FIR against Congress president Sonia Gandhi over some tweets posted on the official Twitter handle of the party criticising
Hindu

CM urged to withdraw FIR against Sonia Gandhi

The State Congress has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to withdraw a FIR registered against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi by Sagar Pol
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this