A woman of influence: Laura Wiler finds accomplishment in building successful teams

bizjournals Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Editor's note: This is an interview with one of the 100 outstanding Silicon Valley professionals selected to be in the 2020 class of Women of Influence. Laura Wiler Vice president, finance and business operations, Sage Intacct Headquarters: San Jose What it does: Accounting software Age: 47  What led you to your career path: Taking a job at a startup while finishing my accounting degree. I was on a path to be an auditor as an accounting major, but fell in love with the fast pace and “roll…
